Work Week Outlook

We start October with a slight cooling trend, which will stick around most of the weekend. The marine layer deepens and onshore flow straightens, keeping low clouds along the coast. Morning drizzle and patchy fog are possible. Inland cities will see more afternoon sunshine.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Rest of Sunday: Patchy low clouds are expected around the coast, clearing gradually to partly cloudy skies. Inland areas will become mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s for the coast, 70s inland with a few 80s.



Overnight: Low clouds for the coast and inland valleys. Lows in the 50s for most areas with a few upper 40s in the southern valleys.

Monday: Low clouds will once again greet us in the morning, clearing by the afternoon. Inland areas will be mostly sunny, with temperatures warming slightly back into the 80s. Still a few lingering clouds along the coast, with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.



Extended: Not much change in the weather pattern or temperatures for the early part of the week, but some warming is expected toward the latter as a weak ridge of high pressure begins to nudge in. Other than some morning drizzle near the coast, dry conditions will remain. Winds calm.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 83ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 10th – 16th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”