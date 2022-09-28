Coastal Clouds, Otherwise Nice

Get ready for a cold front! Well, kind of, not really. I mean, there will be a cold front, but it won’t make us cold. That’s the weird thing about cold fronts around here. They often mix out the marine layer which leads to warmer coastal temperatures. Inland areas, yes, you typically cool down with cold fronts. Now that that’s established, a frontal system will slide through the area on Wednesday which will mix out our marine layer and lead to mostly sunny skies. Coastal temps will warm up a bit while inland temps cool. Weak high pressure will build in from the southwest for the remainder of the week sustaining slightly warm coastal temps and slightly cool inland temps. No rain is in the forecast any time soon, but the next couple of days will feature gusty winds at times on the coast.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



Rest of Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer on the coast with highs mainly in the 70s, 70s to 90s inland. Gusty northwest winds at times…



***GALE WARNING*** … from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas extended until 9AM Thursday.



*Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected.



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



Overnight: Patchy low clouds for the coast and inland valleys. Fog possible Breezy on the exposed coast. Lows in the 50s for most areas with a few 40s in the southern valleys.



Thursday: Mostly sunny and nice with coastal highs in the upper 60s to 70s and mainly 70s-80s inland. Winds still gusty at times, though weaker than Wednesday.



Extended: The rest of the week will be characterized by mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. No rain in the near future.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 83ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 6th – 12th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”