One Last Round Of Showers?

An early season weather system will continue to impact the area into Wednesday as the parent low finally slides through. High pressure will then build in by next weekend with warmer weather expected. AIR QUALITY: GOOD Tuesday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Highs in the 60s-70s for most areas. Breezy at times. Overnight: Partly cloudy. Can't rule out an isolated shower. Fog is possible in low areas. Lows in the 50s. Extended: A few additional light showers may be possible Wednesday, then it’s mostly sunny, dry, and slowly warmer into the weekend. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- This week's normal temperatures: --COASTAL CITIES-- LOW: 54ºF HIGH: 72ºF --INLAND CITIES-- LOW: 51ºF HIGH: 84ºF ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- -The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 27 th – October 3 rd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation. *Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year. - El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory - Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter -Area drought status: “ Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”

Dann Cianca is the chief meteorologist at KION News Channel 5/46.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.