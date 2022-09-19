A Few Lingering Showers

An early season weather system will continue to impact the area over the next couple of days. The initial, stalled boundary will lose some strength Monday, but additional rounds of showers are possible. With the proximity to the low, we may even see more showers on Tuesday/Wednesday as it moves back out of the area. High pressure will then build in by next weekend with warmer weather expected.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



Rest of Monday: Partly cloudy with rounds of showers into the afternoon. Breezy at times. Highs in the 60s-70s.



Overnight: Partly cloudy. Can't rule out an isolated shower. Fog is possible in low areas. Lows in the 50s.



Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible. Highs in the 60s-70s for most areas. Breezy at times.



Extended: A few additional light showers may be possible Wednesday, then it’s mostly sunny, dry, and slowly warmer into the weekend.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 84ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 27th – October 3rd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”