Excessive Heat On The Way

Things are heating up in the weather department. A strong ridge of high pressure will slowly build in from the southeast as we head into Labor Day Weekend. It will begin to squish our deep marine layer into submission, keeping clouds & fog back at the coast most nights. Temperatures will generally keep rising throughout the week and through the weekend into next week, perhaps peaking on Labor Day itself. Inland highs may soar to 20ºF above normal! At the coast, it looks like winds will remain onshore, but widespread 70s-80s and even some 90s will be possible by Sunday. Obviously this long-lived heat wave could have some effects on your health, so we’ll be watching it closely. Please stay tuned to the forecast.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD to MODERATE





Rest of Wednesday: Mostly sunny on the coast with highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s and sunny and warming further inland with highs in the 80s to around 108ºF. Sea breezes pick up into the afternoon and become windy for inland valleys from the late afternoon into the early evening.



Overnight: Mostly clear overnight—can’t rule out a few low clouds, but nothing extensive. Some fog possible right along the coast our out over the bay. Expect lows in the 50s on the coast, upper 40s to 50s for inland valleys, and 60s for the far eastern valleys of San Benito County.



Extended: Temperatures will keep warming into the weekend, only briefly pausing on Friday. Coastal areas may continue to see fog at night with a shallow marine layer persisting. Inland areas will be hot & mostly sunny into next week.



***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING*** (from the NWS in Monterey in italics…)

... for southern Monterey & San Benito Counties from 11AM Thursday to 8PM Tuesday



-Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 105 to 115 degrees possible.



… for the Santa Cruz Mountains and also portions of Santa Clara County in the KION coverage area from 11AM Saturday to 8PM Tuesday



-Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 100 to 107 degrees possible.



-Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.



-The hottest temperatures will occur across the region's interior and in the higher terrain each afternoon with mild to warm overnight temperatures providing little relief

from the heat.



-Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.



Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.



*Excessive Heat Watch*

... for coastal areas of Santa Cruz County, the coast and lower Salinas Valley in Monterey County, and the San Juan & Hollister Valleys in San Benito County from 11AM Saturday to 8PM Tuesday.



-Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon up to 97ºF possible.



-Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.



-The hottest temperatures will occur across the region's interior and in the higher terrain each afternoon with mild to warm overnight temperatures providing little relief

from the heat. Onshore winds and marine influences from the Pacific Ocean may limit daytime heating near the coast with afternoon highs in the 70s to 80s, ultimately reducing heat related risks.



-Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.



-Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 8th – September 14th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”