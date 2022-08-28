August Is Almost Over, But Is Fogust?

Fogust will continue until further notice with a deep, stable marine layer in place on the coast. This will keep coastal temperatures below normal likely into the weekend. Inland areas will also remain cool due to weak low pressure aloft. High pressure will then strengthen with (especially inland) warming. In fact, it could get quite warm as we close out the week.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD to MODERATE



Rest of Sunday: Partly cloudy on the coast but sunny inland. Expect coastal highs in the 60s to low 70s and mainly 80s-90s inland. Windy for inland valleys in the afternoon. Clouds thickening late with patchy fog & drizzle.



Overnight: Widespread low clouds for the coast and inland valleys. Patchy fog and drizzle possible. Lows in the 50s for most areas with some 60s in the far eastern valleys.



Extended: More of the same on the coast in the coming days, though some inland warming is likely.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 5th – September 11th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”