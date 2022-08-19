Kind Of Fogust-y For Some Areas

Dry conditions will continue for the next week or so with the exception of occasional coastal drizzle. The overall weather pattern will keep the monsoon moisture plume well to our east. What we will see are several areas of high pressure over the Western U.S. and the nearby Pacific which will hold the greatest influence over our weather. The general air mass will be dry but some moisture may be squeezed out of the compressed marine layer at times. Overall, expect seasonable temperatures on the coast and warmer than normal weather inland through mid-week next week.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



Rest of Friday: Mostly sunny with a few low clouds on the south/east sides of the bay. Expect coastal highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay. Even hotter inland with highs in the upper 70s to around 107ºF—again hottest in the south. Winds will pick up for inland valleys in the afternoon and evening.



Overnight: Mostly cloudy on the coast with areas of fog and patchy drizzle. Lows in the 50s. Mostly clear inland with a few mid-level clouds and some valley fog. Lows in the 50s to low 60s for valleys with some warmer spots up in the hills.



Saturday: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog in the morning, then becoming sunny inland and partly cloudy on the coast. Expect coastal highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s, but heat inland with mostly 80s-90s. Winds will be a bit gustier for the valleys in the afternoon/early evening.



Extended: It will be more of the same through the weekend with subtle temperature variations. We will be a little cooler this weekend inland, but still above normal while coastal areas will slowly warm back above normal Monday/Tuesday.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 27th – September 2nd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”