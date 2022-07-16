Fringe Of The Monsoon

WEATHER STORY

We will remain sandwiched between high pressure over the American West and a trough off low pressure to our northwest. These two features will continue to do battle for the next week, only meaning for slight temperature variations locally. Sunday into Monday, a small amount of monsoon moisture will rotate in around the ridge into our area. We will likely see an increase in high clouds, but there is also a non-zero chance of a high based (mostly dry) shower or thunderstorm on Monday.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

***GALE WARNING***

…for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas from 3PM today until 3AM Sunday



-Northwest winds of 15-25kts with gusts up to 35kts expected.



These conditions are hazardous for mariners.



Overnight: Low clouds will be scattered at first and focused more so on the south side of the bay, but will eventually expand around the bay and into nearby valleys by dawn with patchy fog possible. Expect lows in the 50s for most areas, but 60s up in the hills and even a few 70s in our far eastern valleys.



Sunday: Slightly cooler with similar low cloud coverage. We’ll add in some high clouds, however which could briefly inhibit inland heating. Expect coastal highs in the 60s-70s with upper 70s to low 100s inland. Winds pick up for inland valleys in the afternoon/evening.



Monday: We’ll experience our normal cycle of low clouds, but add in more high cloudcover during the day. There is also a slight chance of a (mostly dry) high based thunderstorm over our eastern mountains later in the day. Expect highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s on the coast and upper 70s to upper 90s inland. Winds pick up for inland valleys in the afternoon/evening.



Extended:. Then, expect fairly seasonable temperatures for the next week with morning low clouds on the coast and a few lingering on the south side of the bay during the afternoon. Inland areas will be sunny and seasonable to slightly warm with afternoon winds.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 85ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 24th – 30th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”