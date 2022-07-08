What Is Summer Weather Anyway?

WEATHER STORY

We will slowly transition back into a “hot ridge” weather pattern as a strong ridge of high pressure edge in from the south east. Dry air has intruded into our region over the last day or so which has cut down on the humidity and impacted coastal clouds. This will continue into Friday. As the ridge strengthens over us during the weekend and the northwesterly surface winds ease, we’ll set up a more stable marine layer at the coast which will lead to cooler temperatures and more low cloudcover. Inland areas will be hot and dry, however!



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

***GALE WARNING***

for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas extended until 3AM Saturday

Northwest winds at speeds of 20 to 30 knots with gusts possible up to 40 knots.

These conditions can be dangerous for mariners as gale force winds are likely to cause difficult visibility conditions and dangerously high seas.



Rest of Friday: Mostly sunny with a few low clouds on the coast and a few high clouds passing through. Slightly warmer, with coastal highs in the upper 60s to around 80ºF—warmest on the north side of the bay—and widespread 80s-90s inland. Winds pick up in the afternoon around the river mouths in and in the major valleys.

Overnight: Expect low clouds and minor fog to redevelop around coastal Monterey Bay and inland valleys soon after. Winds subside, and temperatures cool into the mid to lower 50s



Saturday: Slightly cooler on the coast with a few low clouds and highs in the 60s-70s, warmer inland under full sunshine with highs in the 80s to around 100ºF. Afternoon winds persist.



Extended: Coastal areas will cool down a bit out of the weekend with an increase in low clouds while inland areas will continue warm, peaking on Sunday and then holding at 5-7º above normal into mid-week next week. King tides return next week, and may cause potential flooding in beaches and low lying areas around the coast.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 85ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 16th – 22nd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”