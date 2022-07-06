Dryer Air Filters In

WEATHER STORY

A mild, moist air mass lingers around the Monterey Bay Area, Slowly, dry air will begin to sneak back in from the northwest as the overall weather pattern also gently shifts. Expansive high pressure will build over the Desert Southwest as we head into next weekend bringing some serious heat to the west. We’ll be on the edge of this, but it will be enough to heat our inland areas to above normal temperatures. Meanwhile at the coast, the marine layer will stabilize which will actually lead to a net cooldown for coastal cities.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



Rest of Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Muggy again with mild temperatures. Expect highs in the mid 60s to low 70s on the coast and upper 70s to low 90s inland. Becoming breezy around the river mouths in the afternoon and winds then get gusty for the main valleys from late afternoon into the evening. Low clouds thicken late.



***GALE WARNING***

for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas from 9PM Wednesday until 9PM Thursday

Northwest winds at speeds of 20 to 30 knots with gusts possible up to 35 knots.

These conditions can be dangerous for mariners as gale force winds are likely to cause difficult visibility conditions and dangerously high seas.



Overnight: Low clouds will once again envelope coastal areas and all major inland valleys in the hours following sundown. Fog will develop and may become dense at times. Temperature-wise, expect an overall mild evening with lows in the 50s to around 60ºF.

Thursday: Low clouds on the coast in the morning with a few low clouds on the coast during the afternoon. Slightly cooler on the coast with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s and warmer inland with 80s-90s expected. Gusty at times during the afternoon.



Extended: Temperatures continue to slide downward on the coast into the weekend with an increase in low clouds while inland areas see highs heading upward!





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 85ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 14th – 20th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”