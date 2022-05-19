The Dry? Winds Of Spring

WEATHER STORY

Temperatures will begin to cool back down on Thursday. Weather systems will ride around a ridge of high pressure to our southwest and down across the Great Basin keeping the wind machine going through Friday. Inland areas will cool a bit into the weekend as a cooler air mass arrives, but the dry air will keep fire danger elevated. I expect a return to onshore flow this weekend which will likely bring low clouds back to the coast with cooler temperatures. Coastal winds are also more likely to die down by then.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters from Pigeon Point to Point Piedras Blancas extended until 3AM Friday. And for Monterey Bay until 9PM Thursday.



*Northwest winds 20 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt expected and seas 8 to 14 feet at 19 seconds.



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

***WIND ADVISORY***

… for the eastern hills of Santa Clara County from 11PM tonight through 2PM Friday.



*Northerly winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Gusts could reach speeds over 50 mph at the uppermost elevations.



*Dry, gusty winds will result in near critical fire conditions, power outages, down tree limbs, and blowing debris. (Per NWS Bay Area)



Residents of Santa Clara County should secure any loose objects outdoors to prevent wind damage, and use extra caution when driving. Have an emergency plan in place in case of fires.



Rest of Thursday: Sunny, but slightly cooler as a dryer air mass moves in. Temperatures will be warm for this time of year with highs in the 60s to upper 70s on the coast—warmest on the north side of the bay—and mostly 80s-90s inland. Gusty north-northwesterly winds at times.

Overnight: A bit cooler under clear skies. Dry northerly winds will continue to be gusty at times, especially over the hills. Offshore flow will keep us dry and clear of any low clouds/fog during the morning commute. Lows will be in the mid 40s for most areas.

Friday: Sunny with gusty north-northwesterly winds at times. Slightly cooler overall with coastal highs in the 60s to mid 70s on the coast and 70s-80s inland.



Extended: Saturday morning will be noticeably colder under mostly clear skies. Low clouds return to the coast Saturday with much cooler coastal highs through the weekend. We’ll warm back up a bit next week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 76ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 27th – June 2nd calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”