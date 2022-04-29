Spring is in the air this weekend

WEATHER STORY

A weak ridge of high pressure will remain in place through the weekend, keeping temperatures above normal for inland locations. A couple of small weather systems will move past our region and while their light rains will remain to our north, we’ll continue to experience their continued influence on our winds. Thus, the northwesterly onshore flow will keep coastal temps near seasonable. The tail end of one of these weather systems will scoot through the region late Sunday, early Monday which could increase low clouds around the coast overnight. If any precipitation were to occur, it would be spotty, light drizzle along the coast early Monday morning.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

***GALE WARNING***

… from the National Weather Service in Monterey

… in effect until 3AM Sunday for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas.



*Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 16 seconds possible.



*Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

Overnight: Low clouds and patchy fog possible, otherwise mostly clear. Expect lows in the 40s, upper 30s for a few valley locations. Winds light.

Saturday: Slightly warmer yet, 70s and a few 80s inland, mainly 60s along the coast. Mostly sunny skies. Breezy, gusty at times by the afternoon. Could see a few low clouds around the coast late in the evening.

Sunday: A few clouds to start off the day, but will decrease heading into lunch. By the afternoon expect mostly sunny skies. Comfortable temperatures, 60s and 70s for the coast, 70s and few 80s inland. Breezy, gusty at times.



Extended: A weak system passes by Monday with more wind and slightly cooler temps. Rain chances are out of the picture. Then a more dominant ridge of high pressure will start to build back in on Tuesday warming areas up through Wednesday, especially inland. Another system to the north will slide in Thursday, increasing clouds and dropping temps yet again. Light rain chances look a little better with this system, but we'll continue to track conditions as we get closer to that date.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 7th – 13th calls for the likelihood of below temperatures and near normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”