Fair Skies & Unsettled Seas

WEATHER STORY

Expect mostly sunny skies with building high pressure through the weekend. Temperatures will warm closer to normal on the coast and above normal inland into early next week, before some cooling mid-week.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

*Beach Hazards Statement*

… from the National Weather Service in Monterey…in effect through Sunday 9pm, for the entire coastline of Santa Cruz and Monterey counties, including the Big Sur coast.



A long period northwest swell arrives through the day on Sunday. This long period swell will result in increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents, especially during the afternoon and evening. Individuals are advised to remain off of exposed coastal rocks and jetties if visiting the coast.

Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents along the coast.

Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.

Highest risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents during Sunday afternoon and evening.

Stay off coastal rocks and jetties. Keep children close, keep pets on leashes, and never turn your back to the ocean. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

Rest of Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Warmer yet, especially inland with highs mostly in the 70s, and a few low 80s. Coastal locations will be at or slightly above seasonable, with temperatures remaining in the 60s with the continued onshore flow. Light northwest winds.



Overnight: A few low clouds for the coast and inland valleys. Lows in the mid to low 40s for most locations, far interior locations will drop into the mid to upper 30s.

Monday: Warmest day of the week, at least inland, with 70s and 80s. Coastal cities will also see a slight increase in temperatures, with mid to upper 60s, a few 70s in northern portions of the Monterey Bay, however, onshore flow will remain persistent. Expect mostly sunny skies to start, with clouds moving in late in the afternoon and pushing inland by the evening.



*GALE WATCH*

… from the National Weather Service in Monterey… in effect from Monday afternoon through late Monday night from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas



*Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet at 15 seconds possible.



*Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.



Extended: Some cooling mid-week, as a dry cold front passes to the north. Though no precipitation is expected, the system will increase low clouds around the coast which could squeeze out a little drizzle. Winds will also become gusty at times as the system passes. Temperatures will level off thereafter leading into the following weekend. Rain chances look slim until the first week of May.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 2nd - 8th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”