Warmer, Drier Weather Returns Just in time for the Weekend

WEATHER STORY

Expect mostly sunny skies with building high pressure through the weekend. Temperatures will warm closer to normal on the coast and above normal inland into early next week, before some cooling mid-week.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

**HIGH SURF ADVISORY**

… now until 3AM Saturday for the entire coastline of Monterey and Santa Cruz counties including the Big Sur Coast.

- A long period swell has moved into our coastal waters at periods of 15 to 17 seconds from 15 to 18 ft.

- Large breaking waves in the surf zone from 14 to 18 feet.

- High risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents.

- Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. High risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

- Stay well away from the shoreline, expect dangerous, potentially deadly high risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents. Stay off coastal rocks and jetties. Keep children close, keep pets on leashes, and never turn your back to the ocean.

Overnight: Patchy clouds will slowly disappear but will be replaced with a few low clouds and patchy fog come morning. Lows in the mid to low 40s for most locations, far interior locations will drop into the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the 60s on the coast and 60s to 70s inland. Gusty onshore winds at times, with gusty winds in the Salinas Valley by late afternoon.

Sunday: Waking up to patchy low clouds and fog, clearing early to mostly sunny skies. Warmer yet, especially inland with highs mostly in the 70s, nearing 80. Coastal locations will be above seasonable, however, temperatures will remain in the 60s with the continued onshore flow.



Extended: Some cooling mid-week, as a dry cold front passes to the north. Though no precipitation is expected, the system could increase clouds around the coast and increase winds. Temperatures will level off thereafter leading into the following weekend.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 30th – May 6th calls for the likelihood of BELOW temperatures and near normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”