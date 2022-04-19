A Little Break Before More Rain

WEATHER STORY

Buckle up for several days of on and off rain. The first storm system provided some light precipitation mostly within Santa Cruz County. A broad and stronger system will affect our area from late Wednesday night through Friday, bringing moderate rain and gusty conditions. Warmer, drier weather is then expected out of the weekend.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Overnight: After dark, low clouds and potential fog will develop around Monterey Bay and within interior valleys. Some drizzle will be possible. Lows will be cooler in the upper 30s to low 40s inland, mid 40s at the coast.



Wednesday: Partly cloudy on the coast and mostly clear inland. Cool, with highs in the upper 50s to 60s for most areas. Winds pick up in the afternoon, clouds increase late with some rain possible on the coast before midnight.

*BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT*

... late Wednesday night through late Friday night, for the entire coastline of Santa Cruz and Monterey counties.

A strong northwest swell at 18 to 20 seconds associated with swell heights over 12 feet arrives early Thursday morning, impacting area beaches with breaking waves of 14 to 18 feet possible through Friday.

High risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents. Larger breaking waves in the surf zone may be possible.

Stay well away from the shoreline, expect dangerous, potentially deadly high risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents. Stay off coastal rocks and jetties. Keep children close, keep pets on leashes, and never turn your back to the ocean.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with widespread rain showers throughout the day. By afternoon, showers will become more scattered and there is a slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm, which could produce brief heavy downpours and small hail. Southwest winds, will become gusty at times. Temperatures will drop a few degrees, with coastal locations in the upper 50s to low 60s and inland locations mostly 60s.



Extended: Showers will then likely follow into Friday. All the way, expect occasionally gusty conditions. Temperatures will gradually warm through the weekend as high pressure builds in. Another dry, mostly sunny pattern looks to set in for several days after.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 27th – May 3rd calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Summer: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”