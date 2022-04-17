More Rain Chances On The Way

WEATHER STORY

Expect drier, slightly warmer conditions Easter Sunday. Clouds will be on the increase Monday before a weak weather system passes by to our north. Rain will be possible from Monterey Bay northward late Monday into Tuesday, though totals look to be less than previous storm. Mid-week we'll dry out, but it will be short lived.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Easter Sunday: Mostly sunny and dry. Breezy at times, becoming windy for inland valleys in the late afternoon and early evening. Expect coastal highs in the upper 50s to low 60s with 60s-70s inland.



Overnight: Mostly clear and cool overnight with lows in the 40s on the coast and 30s to 40s inland where patchy frost will be possible.

Monday: Increasing clouds. Mild and breezy with coastal highs in the 60s, inland highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Extended: A third weather system approaches late Wednesday into Thursday. This storm looks to pack more of a punch as far as rain totals go, with widespread showers lasting into Friday morning. Temperatures will remain at to slightly below seasonable most of the week, with gusty winds as each system passes.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 25th – May 1st calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Summer: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”