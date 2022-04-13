Better Late Than Never

WEATHER STORY

As we approach the end of the rainy season, the weather returns to its more active phase. Fresh on the heels of recent rains, we’ll have at least 3 more days with rain chances in the next week. The first system will arrive late early Thursday, impacting mostly the northern half (Monterey Bay northward) of our viewing area with periods of light rain. Another system will arrive on Saturday with potentially more widespread impacts. Rain looks to remain light to moderate at best, however. Another system may follow after Easter Sunday, arriving late Monday into Tuesday. All the while, expect cool conditions with occasional bouts of wind.



Air Quality: GOOD

Rest of Wednesday: Mostly clear with increasing clouds late, especially from Monterey Bay northward. Expect highs in the upper 50s to low 60s inland and upper 50s to mid 60s inland—warmest in the south. Breezy onshore winds at the river mouths in the afternoon may become gusty in the valleys late in the afternoon and in the early evening. Some drizzle/sprinkles possible from Monterey Bay northward late.

Overnight: Light showers will begin to fall in Santa Cruz and Santa Clara counties, with sprinkles slowly making their way toward the greater Salinas area and the Monterey Peninsula in the hours leading up to sunrise. Expect slightly damp roadways for the morning commute. Quiet winds and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s inland, mid 40s at the coast.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with periods of light rain from Monterey Bay northward. Occasional showers/sprinkles possible south of the bay, though less likely over the inland south. Slightly warmer but still cool with highs mainly in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds pick up in the valleys during the afternoon and evening.

Extended: We’ll get a break on Friday with mostly sunny but slightly cool conditions. The next weather system arrives on Saturday bringing a period of light to moderate rain to the region—most likely and more consequential in the north. We’ll dry out but be cool & breezy for Easter Sunday. Then, another system could glance by us late Monday into Tuesday.







-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 21st – 27th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Summer: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”