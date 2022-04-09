Gusty winds to end the weekend, rain on the way

WEATHER STORY

We will enter a windy, transitional period of weather moving through the weekend with a new ridge building to our southwest, but weather systems passing by to our north. Dry northerly winds over the mountains will continue into Sunday increasing fire danger, even with reduced temperatures. The next system is looking wetter and will be here on Monday. Rain still looks like a good possibility, at least on the coast. Another system could bring rain to the region late next week—possibly on Thursday. All the while, expect gusty northwesterly winds at times.



Air Quality: GOOD TO MODERATE

**High Surf Advisory**

… in effect now until 3pm Sunday for Northern Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast

Large breaking waves of 18 to 22 feet at 11 seconds. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.

It is advised to stay well away from the shoreline, strong rip currents may also develop in the coastal marine environment.

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.



***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters from Pigeon Point in the north to Point Piedras Blancas and coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. in effect now until 3PM Sunday.



*Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet at 11 seconds expected.



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

**Wind Advisory**

…in effect now to 5pm Sunday for North Bay Interior Mountains, Eastern Santa Clara Hills, East Bay Hills.



North winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. Locally stronger winds across the higher peaks and ridges.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.



The strongest winds are expected Saturday night into Sunday morning across the interior mountains.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Overnight: Mostly clear skies. Breezy north/northwesterly winds will help keep lows in the 40s for coastal and inland locations. Few 30s for valley locations.

Sunday: Another pleasant day with seasonable to slightly warm temperatures. Mostly clear skies, with gusty northwesterly winds. Clouds will increase late, ahead of an approaching cold front. Highs won't change much, with mainly 60s along the coast, 70s inland.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with light rain showers starting before noon around the coast. Light showers will continue through most of the day pushing further inland, tapering off by the evening. Temperatures will fall a few more degrees, with upper 50s to mid-60s along the coast, 70s inland. Breezy conditions will persist as the system passes.



Extended: The Central Coast will dry out for a couple of days before another system moves in which could bring additional rain late in the week. Cooler temps are expected through mid-week before warming up slightly heading into the weekend.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 80ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 17th – 23rd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Summer: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”