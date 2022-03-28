Hey, At Least It Rained

WEATHER STORY

The first strong storm system of 2022 arrived overnight on the Central Coast, bringing wind & rain to the region. The cold core of the system will pass by to our south on Monday. It will be close enough however, for showers and thunderstorms to develop in our area. Cool and breezy (sometimes windy) conditions will continue through mid-week before a slight warm-up this coming weekend.



Air Quality: GOOD

*Flash Flood Watch*

… for the Colorado Fire and Dolan Fire burn scars along the Big Sur Coast. Extended until Monday at 8PM.



An incoming storm will bring moderate to heavy rain to the Big Sur coastline Sunday evening into Monday. This storm may cause impacts in and near the Colorado Fire and Dolan Fire burn scars. During heavier rainfall, rain rates could reach criteria for debris flows. Storm total amounts may peak around 1.5 inches for the Colorado burn scar and around 3 inches within the Dolan burn scar.



Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible tonight with the frontal passage and on Monday due to the potential for thunderstorms.





*Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.



* National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall tonight and the possibility of thunderstorms on Monday over the Colorado Fire and Dolan Fire burn scars. Heavy downpours may lead to flash flooding and debris flows in these areas



You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Rest of Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Thunderstorms are most likely in the south and also in eastern San Benito County into the Central Valley. Some may have small hail. Cooler and breezy at times with highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Overnight: Rain will likely have stopped by sundown. Breezy conditions will continue through the night, particularly at higher elevations. Mostly cloudy skies with lows in the mid to higher 40s.



Tuesday: Partly cloudy, cool and breezy with highs in the 50s-60s.

Extended: Blustery onshore flow will continue for the next few days with a few low clouds in the forecast for the coast. Coastal areas will remain cool with highs in the 50s-60s while inland areas will slowly warm back into the upper 60s and 70s by Thursday. There are some indications a week weather system will pass by Sunday, but right now it’s not looking too exciting.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 5th - 11th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Summer: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”