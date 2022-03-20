Spring Heat

WEATHER STORY

High pressure builds in for the first week of astronomical spring which will bring very warm temperatures to the region. Coastal areas will continue to see onshore winds, but will still be warmer than normal. The pattern breaks down next weekend with rain possible again on Sunday.



Air Quality: GOOD

***GALE WARNING***

... for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas in effect until 3AM Sunday.

Northwest winds 15 to 25kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet at 12 seconds.

Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

Overnight: Mostly clear with a few high clouds passing through and a few low clouds can’t be ruled out on northwest-facing coastal slopes. Expect lows in the 30s-40s inland and 40s on the coast. Breezy at times on the exposed coast and in the hills.



Monday: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds passing through. Warmer, but breezy onshore winds will continue. Expect coastal highs in the low 60s to mid 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay—and upper 60s to mid 70s inland.



Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds passing through. Warmer yet with highs in the 60s-70s on the coast and 70s-80s inland. Breezy northerly winds over the hills throughout the day and in the valleys in the afternoon.



Extended: Expect warmer than normal temperatures for the rest of the week under mostly sunny skies—a few low clouds for the coast and a few high clouds passing through. Coastal temps will fluctuate with onshore winds but you can expect 60s-70s for most days. Inland areas will remain in the 70s to 80s for most of the week. The next weather system should arrive on Sunday which could bring some rain to the region.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 28th – April 3rd calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Summer: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”