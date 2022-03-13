Nice End To A Short Weekend

Weather Story: Conditions clear on Sunday into Monday before the next weather system arrives on Tuesday. Unfortunately, only light, drizzly precipitation is expected for some areas.



Air Quality: GOOD

Rest of Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be slightly cooler, but seasonable inland with upper 60s, coastal locations will remain similar to Saturday, mostly 60s. Breezy at times.



Overnight: Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s on the coast, 30s inland.

Monday: Mostly sunny, dry, and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 60s along the coast, 70s inland. Clouds will be on the increase late in the afternoon into the evening ahead of the next system.



Extended: We'll have a brief break in systems Monday, allowing temps to warm up before another system arrives on Tuesday. This system could actually bring some light rain to the region, but it is more likely in the north. By mid-week, the pattern looks dry and sunny for a few days before a third system swoops in on Saturday bringing another chance of light rain.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 21st – 27th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”