Beware the Winds of March

High pressure to our northwest will slowly sink southward and post up offshore for the remainder of the week. This will open the door for rain in the Pacific Northwest, but keep us mostly dry. One weather system will move in from the north on Wednesday, but we will be on the dry, windy side of it. The next system will arrive with a slightly better angle on Sunday and the tail end could bring a few light showers, but chances remain low. Another similar system should be in our vicinity by mid-week next week, but no major indications of a pattern shift any time soon.

Air Quality: GOOD to MODERATE



Rest of Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds passing through. Expect highs in the 60s on the coast and 60s to low 70s inland. Breezy at times inland during the afternoon.

Overnight: Some fog is possible in the valleys and in patches at the coast. Lows will be cool but slightly more manageable in the upper 30s to low 40s on the coast and upper 30s inland. Winds stay somewhat breezy over the hills.



Wednesday: Mostly sunny but becoming windy and partly cloudy late in the day. Cooler, with highs in the upper 50s to 60s on the coast and 60s to around 70ºF inland.



Extended: Winds remain gusty on Thursday but will shift a bit more offshore. Temperatures will warm into the weekend. A weak system will pass by Sunday, but rain chances seem rather low.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 16th – 22nd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”