Dynamic Storm System

Changes are in the works!

We’ll begin to cool-down on Wednesday as onshore flow strengthens, bringing the return of low clouds late—though many areas will still see temperatures close to Mon/Tue. A weather system will then take aim at our area Thursday bringing light to moderate rain later in the day, then followed by showers into Friday. The forecast is somewhat complicated, though, so there could be some changes leading up to the event. Gusty northwest winds will pick up Friday into Saturday with shower chances continuing into Sunday afternoon. Temps will drop down into the 50s for most areas Friday-Sunday.



Air Quality: GOOD

Rest of Wednesday: Cooler overall with stronger onshore flow and low clouds/fog possible along the coast late. Highs in the 60s to around 70ºF on the coast and 70s to low 80s inland.

Overnight: Fog for the immediate coastline around Monterey Bay and at the peninsula. Breezy onshore winds at times, with lows in the high 40s at the coast; low 40s inland.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain later in the day. Cooler, with highs in the upper 50s to 60s.



*GALE WATCH*

… in effect from Friday morning through late Friday for the near coastal waters of Santa Cruz County outside of Monterey Bay and as far south as Point Pinos.



Northwest winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet at 11 seconds possible.



Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.



Extended: Cooler, showery, and blustery Friday through Sunday, then some warming early next week. Showers on Saturday may be accompanied by small hail and snow levels will drop past mountaintops.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 10th – 16th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”