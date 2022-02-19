Getting Colder, Showers Return Tuesday

WEATHER STORY

Could we actually see some rain next week? Maybe!

High pressure is still directing the show, positioned off the West Coast. However, it is just far enough west to allow weather systems to sneak in from the north. Onshore flow will strengthen on Sunday, cooling most areas and a dry cold front arrives on Monday with a bluster. The cold core of a system will hold off until Tuesday, but as it passes, there is an increasing probability that it will generate some rain (and mountain snow) showers over our area. Cold air will then settle in behind this system for a few days.



Air Quality: GOOD to MODERATE

Rest of Saturday: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds and some low cloudcover on the Big Sur Coast. Warm initially with highs in the 60s-70s, but we'll have a stronger sea breeze later in the afternoon which may feel cooler.



Overnight: Partly cloud with a mix of high clouds and a few low clouds at the coast. Lows in the 40s on the coast, upper 20s to 30s inland.

Sunday: Expect a noticeable decrease in temperatures alongside an increase in cloud cover. Breezes will pick up out of the northwest. Expect low clouds and possible fog at the Monterey Peninsula and around the southeast side of Monterey Bay in the morning. The majority of coastal areas will see highs in the upper 50s; inland will have highs in the mid 60s.



Extended: Onshore flow will strengthen on Sunday ushering in a cool down with will be reinforced on Monday with a cold front. By Tuesday, cold upper level temperatures may help spawn a few showers over our area. Highs by then are expected to be 5-10ºF below normal.







-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 27th – March 5th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”