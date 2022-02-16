Unlimited Beach Hazards When You Order An Entrée

WEATHER STORY

We will warm back up a bit on Wednesday, though the winds may still be gusty at times. The weather pattern will remain slightly active for the next week with a weak disturbance passing by Thursday & Friday, leveling off temperatures and providing a few clouds for nice sunrises and sunsets. A stronger system will move through out of the weekend. However, it will be coming from the north which is typically a dry trajectory. With that said, there is a very small chance of precipitating as it passes by on Monday. Otherwise, it should be fairly similar to the system we just experienced with gusty winds and cooler temperatures.



Air Quality: GOOD to MODERATE

Rest of Wednesday: Sunny but breezy at times for most areas, windy in the mountains. Warmer, with highs in the 60s to around 70ºF.



*Beach Hazards*

Long period northwest swells to arrive along the coast late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. A long period swell will arrive along the coast Wednesday afternoon. Initial forerunner periods will be from 20 to 22 seconds before slowly decreasing to around 16-19 seconds Thursday afternoon and evening. These high energy waves will increase the risk of sneaker waves and rip currents.



… in effect for the immediate coast of Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening.



*Long period northwest swell will arrive along the coast.



*Risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents.



*Long lulls are typical between hazardous sneakers waves and the ocean may appear relatively calm for up to 30 minutes between larger waves.



Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

Overnight: Breezy northeasterly winds over the hills and even the coast at times will keep us clear of fog. Skies should remain mostly clear of high clouds as well. Expect another chilly night for inland areas with lows in the 30s; high 30s to mid 40s at the coast.

Thursday: Sunny and a touch warmer yet with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Breezy at times. Large swells will continue to arrive, making for hazardous conditions on beaches.

Extended: Clouds increase a bit on Friday and Saturday as a weak system passes through. Coastal areas may cool a bit while inland areas remain fairly steady. Temps will drop out of the weekend as a stronger, but mostly dry system passes through. There is a slight chance of rain on Monday, but if it does happen, only light showers are expected. Wind will also return with this system.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 24th – March 2nd calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”