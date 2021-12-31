Ringing in 2022 with Chilly Temps

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD for all reporting stations



WEATHER STORY

Rain is in the rearview in the short term as we start the new year on a cool but dry note. A weak weather system will bring a reinforcing blow of cool, dry air which will lead to frigid mornings on Saturday and Sunday. Frost is likely inland and will be patchy all the way to the coast. The next weather system arrives on Tuesday but it looks very weak at the moment. Temperatures will warm up slightly next week.

***FREEZE WARNING***

… in effect from MIDNIGHT until 9AM Saturday for the valleys and sheltered areas in southern Monterey & southern San Benito Counties, including Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio, mountains of San Benito County, and Pinnacles National Park.



Overnight low temperatures for the interior valleys will be in the upper 20s to low 30s tonight and will result in frost and freeze conditions.



Several hours of temperatures at freezing are expected early Saturday morning.



Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.



Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold, exposed pipes, and care for animals.



Overnight: Brrrrr! A cold start to 2022. Temperatures for inland spots will drop down into the low 30s and upper 20s, and even coastal locations won't see lows higher than the mid-30s. Skies will be clear leading into the morning and new year. Breezy northerly winds will be gusty at times late Friday evening into early Saturday morning.



Saturday (New Year's Day): Cold in the morning with frost likely for inland valleys and patchy frost at the coast. Mostly sunny with a few high passing clouds at times, and cool with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s for most areas.



Sunday: Another similarly cold and frosty morning. But temperatures could warm up ever so slightly as a ridge of high-pressure nudges in. Expect mostly sunny skies, with widespread 50s across the Central Coast.



Extended: Clouds increase on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s weak system. Only light rain (at best) is currently expected. Highs return to the 60s for most areas next week. Watching an additional system late Friday heading into the weekend.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 8th- 14th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE temperatures and BELOW precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Extreme Drought”