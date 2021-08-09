August Weather Rolls On

Weather Authority

Air Quality (as of 3:30PM)

GOOD for all reporting stations

WEATHER STORY

Smoke from large wildfires in Northern California moves slowly eastward due to upper level winds. A wave of monsoonal moisture is possible for the southeastern viewing area while most locations remain warm and dry for the duration of the week due to the slow build-up of high pressure.

Rest of Monday: Temperatures across inland and coastal areas remain seasonable with little change in comparison to Sunday's conditions. Smoke from northern wildfires isn't expected to harm air quality today.

Overnight: Nighttime low temperatures inland will be in the low 50's with coastal areas looking at mid to high 50's after sunset.

Extended: Very little variation is expected with regards to temperatures this week; a slight warm up may arrive on Wednesday but will not change conditions dramatically.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 6th – 12th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”