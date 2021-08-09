Skip to Content
Weather Authority
By
Published 3:27 PM

August Weather Rolls On

Air Quality (as of 3:30PM)
GOOD for all reporting stations

WEATHER STORY
Smoke from large wildfires in Northern California moves slowly eastward due to upper level winds. A wave of monsoonal moisture is possible for the southeastern viewing area while most locations remain warm and dry for the duration of the week due to the slow build-up of high pressure.

Rest of Monday: Temperatures across inland and coastal areas remain seasonable with little change in comparison to Sunday's conditions. Smoke from northern wildfires isn't expected to harm air quality today.

Overnight: Nighttime low temperatures inland will be in the low 50's with coastal areas looking at mid to high 50's after sunset.

Extended: Very little variation is expected with regards to temperatures this week; a slight warm up may arrive on Wednesday but will not change conditions dramatically.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------
This week's normal temperatures:
--COASTAL CITIES--
LOW: 55ºF
HIGH: 70ºF
 
--INLAND CITIES--
LOW: 53ºF
HIGH: 86ºF

----------------------------------------------------------------------------
-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 6th – 12th  calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*. 
*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.
 
-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral
-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch

-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”

Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Dann Cianca

Dann Cianca is the chief meteorologist at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content