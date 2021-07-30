Very Consistent Weather Pattern

Weather Authority

Air Quality (as of 7:30AM)

GOOD for all reporting stations

WEATHER STORY

Between two weather systems, that’s where we’ll be for the next week or so! The big monsoonal high is taking a little tour over the Central Rockies while a big low is gyre-ing (is that a verb? Probably not) in the North Pacific. We’re in between these two things—which is going to keep us not too hot and not too cold. With that said, low clouds will remain a part of the coastal forecast and while it may be warm inland, you’ll get the wind in the valleys during the afternoon—from here to eternity.





Friday: Partly cloudy on the coast during the afternoon and mostly sunny inland with a few high clouds passing through and some cumulus clouds over the Diablo Range. Expect coastal highs from 63º-71ºF and highs from 73º-103ºF inland. Winds pick up for the valleys in the afternoon and early evening.

Overnight: Low clouds for the coast and inland valleys. Patchy fog & drizzle possible. Lows in the 50s for most areas—60s up in the hills, especially farther east.



Saturday: Widespread low clouds for the coast and inland valleys in the morning, then breaking to partly cloudy on the coast and sunny inland. Expect coastal highs from 62º-70ºF and highs from 72º-101ºF inland. Winds pick up for the valleys in the afternoon and early evening.



Extended: It'll be subtly cooler on Sunday and then a bit warmer on Monday, but we'll only really see that variation inland. Coastal areas won't budge all that much. As for the weather outside of temperatures, if you've enjoyed the past few days, boy are you going to love the next 5, 6, 7--20?





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 6th – 12th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”