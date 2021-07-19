A Quiet Week of Weather and a Slight Cooldown

Weather Authority

Air Quality (as of 6:30PM)

MODERATE for Hollister, Carmel Valley and King City. GOOD for all other stations reporting.

WEATHER STORY

The Red Flag Warning expired early, and we’ll begin to slip into a fairly tranquil pattern behind the monsoonal pulse. The seasonable trend will likely last for the rest of the week. It will seem familiar to most with cooler, cloudier conditions on the coast and warm, sunny conditions inland.

Overnight: Low clouds push back in with patchy fog possible. Expect lows in the 50s for most areas with a few 60s for a few interior locations.



Tuesday: Low clouds linger on the coast with mostly sunny skies inland. Slightly cooler all around, with highs mainly in the 60s to around 70ºF for coastal locations. Seasonable to slightly warm inland with mainly 80s-90s. Onshore winds push into the valleys in the afternoon.



Extended: Not much change in the day-to-day forecast this week. We’ll have the daily cycle of low clouds on the coast and afternoon winds for the inland valleys. Temperatures look to cool slightly across the board Wednesday into Friday. The marine layer will deepen which will enhance the low clouds. Most areas look to warm back up a touch this weekend. We are keeping an eye on another pulse of monsoonal moisture this weekend as well.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 26th – August 1st calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County considered “Exceptional Drought” California Weather / Video / Weather / Weather Authority / Weather Team / Weather Video