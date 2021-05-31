Toasty Temps Continue

Weather Authority

WEATHER STORY



A ridge of high pressure will bring hot weather through Tuesday. Temperatures ease midweek.

***HEAT ADVISORY***

…In effect from 12PM-9PM today.

-Hot temperatures expected in the low 90s to low 100s F in the interior North Bay and East Bay. Sea breeze will keep temperatures along the coast and bay in the 80s and low 90s. Overnight lows will be in the 60s and 70s in the hills, so expect little relief. These will be some of our hottest temperatures of the year thus far.

-North Bay Interior Valleys, North Bay Mountains, East Bay Interior Valleys and East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range.

-Increased risk of heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke can occur due to prolonged exposure to hot temperatures. People most vulnerable include those who spend extended periods outdoors, those without air conditioning, young children, the elderly, and those with chronic illness.

-Those seeking relief at area beaches should be mindful of cold water temperatures and dangerous rip currents.

Overnight: Low clouds push back in the with patchy fog possible along the coast, while inland locations will remain mostly clear. Lows in the 40s-50s.

Tuesday: Slightly cooler than Monday, but warm nonetheless. Highs will be in the 60s-70s on the coast with 80s-90s inland, a few 100s possible in South Monterey County. Partly cloudy on the coast, sunny inland. Breezy at times.

Extended Forecast: Temperatures ease back to seasonal norms through the end of the week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 79ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 5th – 11th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: "Extreme Drought" for Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties, along with northern Monterey and northern San Benito. The remainder of Monterey & San Benito Counties are in "Severe Drought"