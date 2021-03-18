A Damp and Cool Friday
Air Quality (as of 6:30PM):
Good for all reporting stations.
Weather Story: Widespread light to moderate rain is expected through the evening hours, and will start to taper off a bit overnight. Expect wet roads tomorrow morning along with a few isolated showers. Overall, rain looks to favor the coastal mountains and most of Santa Cruz County. This is a slightly warmer system, so snow is not expected in the mountains. Weekend looks to be drier, with warmer weather by mid-week next week.
Overnight: A few showers possible as the system tapers off overnight, better chances to the south. Overnight lows will mostly be in the 40s.
Friday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Cooler and breezy with highs in the 50s, with a few low 60s inland. Late Friday night we could see another little wave of light isolated showers.
Extended: Saturday is officially spring. Expect mostly sunny skies through the weekend, cool temperatures, and occasionally breezy conditions. A weak system passes by Monday, but it will likely only bring a few extra clouds. Much warmer weather expected next week.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
This week's normal temperatures:
--COASTAL CITIES--
LOW: 45ºF
HIGH: 62ºF
--INLAND CITIES--
LOW: 40ºF
HIGH: 68ºF
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 25th – 31st calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.
-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña
-Forecast into Summer: Neutral
-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.
