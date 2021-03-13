More Rain and Cool Temps Sunday

Weather Authority

Air Quality (as of 7PM):

Good for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: The next wet weather system is right at our doorstep. Light showers will begin Sunday afternoon, becoming stronger into the evening hours, with rain lasting into early Monday morning. Lingering showers are then likely on Monday afternoon, as well as the chance of thunderstorms. Windy conditions also likely as the cold core of the system passes through. This system could be cold enough to once again produce snow at higher elevations and frost in the valleys. High pressure will begin to nudge in from the south which should warm us up Tuesday.

**Gale Watch**

In effect from Sunday evening through Monday afternoon for the Monterey Bay, coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm, and coastal waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos California out to 10 nm.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 – 40 kt possible. Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

Overnight: Patchy low clouds/ fog for the coast and inland valleys possible. Overnight temperatures will be chilly. Lows in the 40s along the coast, mostly 30s inland.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, cool, with a breezy onshore flow. Coastal areas top out in the 50s with inland areas reaching the upper 50s to low 60s. A mild start to the day, with a slight chance of rain around lunch. By mid-afternoon, light to moderate rain will become more widespread. Rain is expected to last through the overnight.



Extended: Monday we’ll start to clear out during the day. There is a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms as the system continues to move out. The air mass will be cold and temperatures will reflect that on Monday. However starting Tuesday, a slight warm-up will begin as high pressure builds in from the south. A weather system passing by to our north on the 19th may have to be watched.