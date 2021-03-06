A Clear, Dry, and Cool Sunday
Air Quality (as of 5:30PM):
Good for all reporting stations.
Weather Story: Sunday will be another cool day, especially around the coast. Skies will be mostly clear with a few low clouds sneaking in around the evening hours. Conditions will remain dry but there is a chance of light, scattered showers on Monday. A better chance of rain midweek.
Overnight: Skies will be mostly clear and temperatures will be chilly. Inland locations will be in the 30s. Along the coast 30s to 40s.
Sunday: Mostly clear skies throughout the day. Low clouds will sneak in around the coast and valley locations by evening. Temperatures will be cool. Along the coast expect 50s with a few low 60s. Inland locations will be in the low to mid 60s.
Extended: Another little system pushes through Monday bringing a slight chance of light, scattered, rain showers. Tuesday and Wednesday a stronger system looks to bring better rain chances, with higher precipitation totals. Mid-week temperatures will be seasonably cool. The ridge builds back in and we could see a warm-up late next week.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
This week's normal temperatures:
--COASTAL CITIES--
LOW: 45ºF
HIGH: 62ºF
--INLAND CITIES--
LOW: 40ºF
HIGH: 65ºF
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 4th – 10th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.
-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña
-Forecast into Summer: Neutral
-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.
