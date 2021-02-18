Light Showers Expected Before Warm Up Begins

Weather Authority

Air Quality (as of 6:30PM):

Good to moderate for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: Most areas saw temperatures in the 60s today. There were a few high clouds, but the Central Coast remained mostly sunny. Clouds will be on the increase this evening as a small system approaches. The first round will bring light isolated showers Friday morning.

Overnight: Mostly cloudy skies will slightly warm our overnight lows. Expect 40s along the coast and upper 30s to low 40s inland.



Friday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning. Showers will dissipate through the afternoon. We’ll remain mostly cloudy before another small system makes its way into the Central Coast late Friday into Saturday morning bringing another round, and better chance of light showers.



Extended: The weekend will start off with a few light showers, but clearing by the afternoon. Temperatures will remain cool. Sunday we begin to warm back up near seasonal temperatures and clear skies. Above normal temperatures possible the early part of next week. Mid to upper 60s along the coast and 70s inland.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 24th – March 2nd calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.