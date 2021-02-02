A Few More Rain Drops Possible
Air Quality Report (As of 3pm)
Good for all reporting areas.
Weather Story: The weather system that brought overnight rain will continue to head south and east- breaking apart as it does so. Southerly winds will switch to the northwest. A trailing system may bring an additional shower or two on Wednesday, but high pressure will then build in. Warmer, dryer weather can be expected through the weekend.
Rest of Tuesday: Rain will come to an end as a front slowly moves east out of the viewing area. Skies will become partly cloudy for most areas by sunset with temperatures lingering in the 50s to low 60s.
Overnight: Partly cloudy skies, with mostly dry conditions. Overnight lows mainly in the 40s.
Wednesday: A trailing system will brush by on Wednesday with a tiny chance of an isolated shower, otherwise partly cloudy skies. Cooler, with highs mainly in the 50s. Breezy northwest winds for inland valleys in the afternoon.
Extended: Fog possible on Thursday morning, then we’ll enter a three day period of sunshine, cool nights, and warm afternoons. High clouds will increase on Sunday, but temperatures will remain mild.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
This week's normal temperatures:
--COASTAL CITIES--
LOW: 43ºF
HIGH: 61ºF
--INLAND CITIES--
LOW: 38ºF
HIGH: 63ºF
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 10th – 16th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.
-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Moderate La Niña
-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory
-Area drought status: Moderate drought most of our viewing area. A small slice of southeastern Santa Clara and northeastern San Benito Counties are considered to be in Severe Drought.
