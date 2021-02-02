A Few More Rain Drops Possible

Weather Authority

Air Quality Report (As of 3pm)

Good for all reporting areas.

Weather Story: The weather system that brought overnight rain will continue to head south and east- breaking apart as it does so. Southerly winds will switch to the northwest. A trailing system may bring an additional shower or two on Wednesday, but high pressure will then build in. Warmer, dryer weather can be expected through the weekend.



Rest of Tuesday: Rain will come to an end as a front slowly moves east out of the viewing area. Skies will become partly cloudy for most areas by sunset with temperatures lingering in the 50s to low 60s.



Overnight: Partly cloudy skies, with mostly dry conditions. Overnight lows mainly in the 40s.

Wednesday: A trailing system will brush by on Wednesday with a tiny chance of an isolated shower, otherwise partly cloudy skies. Cooler, with highs mainly in the 50s. Breezy northwest winds for inland valleys in the afternoon.



Extended: Fog possible on Thursday morning, then we’ll enter a three day period of sunshine, cool nights, and warm afternoons. High clouds will increase on Sunday, but temperatures will remain mild.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 10th – 16th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Moderate La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Moderate drought most of our viewing area. A small slice of southeastern Santa Clara and northeastern San Benito Counties are considered to be in Severe Drought.