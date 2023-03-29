Pajaro updates bottled water advisory

PAJARO, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Pajaro's streets are slowly returning to normal, but debris and safe drinking water continue to be a concern.

Some good news, however, as the first test on the local water system brought promising results, according to the General Manager of Pajaro/Sunny Mesa Community Service District, Don Rosa.

“We decided in conjunction with the state that it would be wise to do a more comprehensive second round of sampling, which we were, again, we are currently undertaking now, and that all those samples will be delivered to the lab within a couple of hours,” Rosa said.

Despite the relatively good news, people like Antonio Hues are struggling with their current resources.

He says people are limited on what they can use the water for.

“Well, it's very hard, you know, just we can take a shower, but don't drink, don't wash the dishes,” Hues said. “And then I don't know for how long we use the water completely because I don't know what kind of damage. Got the water.”

Antonio says he wasn't aware of the mobile shower unit made available by the county. He says that message wasn't brought to him by anyone from the county.

“I don't see anybody,” Hues said. “Nobody, not the government coming here, nobody from Monterey County, just the sheriff opened the bridge, and that's it. We don't have any… I don't have any information from anybody.”

Rosa also mentioned these mobile units would remain open until the bottled water mandate is lifted.

People can also pick up bottled water and do laundry or shower at the Pajaro Middle School Resource Center.