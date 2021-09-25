Even slightly cooler, yet on Sunday

Video

Air Quality (as of 7PM)

GOOD to MODERATE for all reporting areas.

WEATHER STORY

The flow will flatten out through the weekend as high pressure weakens bringing with it the return of onshore flow, low clouds, and cooler temperatures. The marine layer will also deepen as another trough begins to dig in from the northwest. An associated cold front will move through early next week which may actually bring some precipitation to Northern California. There is some potential for it to sweep far enough south to impact us as well, so stay tuned to the forecast!

Overnight: Low clouds for the coast and major inland valleys. Patchy fog and drizzle possible. Expect lows in the 50s for most areas with a few 40s in the southern valleys and a few 60s up in the hills.

Sunday: Cooler yet! Temperatures will continue to dip. We'll see scattered low clouds along the coast, more so around the peninsula, with mostly sunny skies inland. Have the jacket handy, coastal temperatures will be in the low 60s in spots. Mild temperatures for interior locations, a spread of 70s and 80s. Valley winds are expected in the late afternoon, early evening.

Monday: Along the coast, we will continue to see similar temperatures from the previous day mostly 60s, with partly sunny skies. Inland cities will see another round of cooler temperatures, but only by a few degrees. Interior valleys will start the day with low clouds which will gradually clear before noon, then ending up with a mostly sunny afternoon. Temperatures for interior locations will be in the 70s and 80s.

Extended: There is some very slight rain potential late Monday into early Tuesday, with a passing cold front. However, most activity looks to stay to the north of the Central Coast. As the system passes though, gusty conditions are expected Tuesday into Wednesday for both coastal and inland cities. By mid-week, a ridge of high pressure will slowly build back in and temperatures will start to warm back up.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 85ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 3rd - 9th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW to NEAR normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: "Extreme Drought" for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered "Exceptional Drought"