45-year-old Gilroy woman dead in New Year’s Day two-car crash on Highway 152, driver arrested

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol confirmed that a 45-year-old Gilroy woman has died in a two-car crash that happened early Monday morning.

According to officers, they got reports of a two-car crash that took place on eastbound Highway 152 just west of Lovers Lane around 12:44 a.m.

Investigators said that a 48-year-old Gilroy man was driving a 2016 Nissan Rogue on Lover's Lane and turning left onto Highway 152. A 60-year-old San Jose woman was driving a 2017 Chevy Silverado eastbound on Highway 152 and approaching Lovers Lane.

CHP said that the Nissan Rogue went from the westbound lane and into the eastbound lane of Highway 152 and crashed head on into the Chevy Silverado.

The 45-year-old San Jose woman who was a passenger in the Nissan Rogue died from her injuries. The 60-year-old San Jose woman who drove the Chevy Silverado suffered major injures while two passengers in the Silverado suffered minor injuries.

Officers said that alcohol was a factor in this crash. The California Highway Patrol arrested the driver of the Nissan Rogue who was identified as Rufino Vasquez Lopez of Gilroy.

If you have any information on the crash, you are asked to contact CHP Hollister-Gilroy.