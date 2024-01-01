Newborns welcomed to Central Coast parents to start 2024

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Some newborns on the Central Coast are now dubbed "New Year's Babies" after being born just hours after 2023 came to a close. We reached out to hospitals across our viewing areas to find the one born closest to midnight.

CATTLEYA INES VELASCO

After reaching out to multiple hospitals, little Cattleya was found to be the kiddo born closest to midnight at Natividad Hospital.

She was brought into the world thanks to Maria Jose Garcia and Miguel Angel Velasco of Salinas.

Her arrival came at around 4:12 a.m. according to staff at Natividad.

FINLEY LINTER

Baby Finley waited a little longer than Cattleya to enter the world, doing so at Dominican Hospital around 4:32 a.m.

Lily Morrison and Matt Linter of Santa Cruz helped little Finley into the world.

Finley will take over the house, it looks like, as Dominican said there's no siblings for the kiddo to hang around with at the moment.

BABY RIVER

Over at CHOMP, baby River was born at 9:03 a.m. No other information was provided by CHOMP citing privacy concerns from family.

Watsonville Community Hospital confirmed a baby was born there during the 9 a.m. hour as well.