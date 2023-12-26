Minor flight delays causing some travel headaches at Monterey Regional Airport

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The travel rush is on at airports across the country.

People are jumping on flights for the holiday, including here at Monterey Regional Airport

For the most part it was smooth sailing out of Monterey Regional Airport Tuesday morning.

Most flights continued as planned, minus a significant 6 hour delay to and from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

One traveler experienced travel troubles of her own after missing a flight from Monterey to Mexico.

"I lost my flight yesterday. I was maybe like 20 minutes late. So so here I come again today," said Angelica Hernandez

Another traveler KION spoke to was flying in from Virginia to visit family.

John Garrison says his flight wasn't impacted during the holidays, but his mom who was flying out of Chicago did.



"My flight wasn't impacted, but my mom's flight was impacted. She she had to go. She went to the airport, waited 5 hours, had to go back home and then get a flight the next day," Garrison said.

Travel out of the East Coast has been impacted by storms in the Midwest.

Although the day after Christmas was not as hectic at the Monterey Airport, people who work here say it was busy during the weekend.

AAA reported more than 115 million people were expected to travel 50 miles or more during the holidays.

"It was a lot of rushing around, a lot of traffic, but a lot of people flew this year," said Dolly Hyatt who Works at Enterprise kiosk.

Although not many hiccups were experienced by travelers here, about 70 flights had been cancelled in the U.S by early Friday evening and about 3,480 had been delayed, according to Flightaware.

The amount of travelers in the air and on the road are expected to decrease after Thursday according to INRIX.