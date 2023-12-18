Skip to Content
San Benito County needs volunteers to help with point-in-time count

San Benito County
By
Published 12:38 PM

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- San Benito County needs volunteers to help with the point-in-time count to help them collect data on community members experiencing homelessness.

The Coalition of Homeless Services Providers are looking for 50 volunteers who are 18 years and older to help out with the count which will take place on Wednesday Jan. 31 from 5:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.

The coalition says the count is necessary for sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness on a single night.

County officials say that they are required to collect the information to receive federal funding for homelessness programs and develop strategies to end homelessness.

If you are interested in volunteering, you scan the QR code below.

