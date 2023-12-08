Two people arrested for allegedly attempting to steal $4,000 worth of merchandise from Lululemon

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Los-Gatos Monte Sereno Police said they arrested two people accused of stealing from a Lululemon store in the Los Gatos area and also from a store in Gilroy.

Police shared video of the individuals near the exit of a Lululemon shop in Los Gatos trying to escape with items they allegedly stole.

The video shows one individual wearing a black coat carrying multiple items and another individual in a red coat with items in the doorway of the shop.

Officers are then seen arresting both individuals after making contact with them.

According to police, about an hour before this incident the men were also allegedly involved in a theft at the Lululemon in Gilroy.

Both are facing organized retail theft charges and are booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.