Hollister man arrested after allegedly breaking into home and attacking homeowner

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Hollister Police arrested a man they said was caught breaking into a home and was confronted by the homeowner on Friday.

Police said they received the report around 10:17 a.m. that someone had broken into a home at the 1000 block of Cedar Drive.

According to police the suspect chased and attacked a homeowner during the confrontation.

The victim followed the suspect, alerting police to his location.

The suspect was eventually found hiding in the 900 block of Sunnyslope Road by police but escaped from officers again by jumping a fence.

Police caught up to the suspect who they identified as 36-year-old Rodolfo Miramon.

Miramon is booked in the San Benito County Jail on burglary, battery and other charges.