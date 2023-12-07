Skip to Content
Top Stories

Monterey County Regional Fire gets state grant for emergency and rescue services

Monterey County Regional Fire Protection District
By
New
Published 6:15 PM

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Regional Fire Protection District got a state grant for their fire fighter safety program.

The grant was made possible by the California Water System as they awarded $186,077 in grants to eight fire departments throughout the state

The funds are designed to offset costs with fire protection costs, life-saving equipment and training.

The Monterey County Regional Fire Protection District will use their grant to purchase 70 tactical helmets.

Firefighters will wear those helmets when responding to an active shooter situation or potential violent incidents.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content