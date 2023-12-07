Monterey County Regional Fire gets state grant for emergency and rescue services

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Regional Fire Protection District got a state grant for their fire fighter safety program.

The grant was made possible by the California Water System as they awarded $186,077 in grants to eight fire departments throughout the state

The funds are designed to offset costs with fire protection costs, life-saving equipment and training.

The Monterey County Regional Fire Protection District will use their grant to purchase 70 tactical helmets.

Firefighters will wear those helmets when responding to an active shooter situation or potential violent incidents.