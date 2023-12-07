King City man arrested on attempted murder charges after shooting took place on Sussex Way, police say

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The King City Police Department said that a King City man has been arrested after he allegedly shot a man on Sussex Way on Nov. 26.

Officers said they responded to reports of a shooting on November 26 on the 200 block of Sussex Way.

When officers got to the scene, they located a man who sustained a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injures and is expected to make a full recovery according to Police.

Investigators said that they were able to identify Adrian Hernandez of King City as the suspect responsible for the shooting.

On Thursday, King City Police Officers along with the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenfield Police Department served a search warrant at Hernandez's residence.

Officers said that Hernandez was arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail on attempted murder charges.

King City Police said that the investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information on this case, you are asked to contact King City Police Sgt. Josh Partida at 831-386-5988 or his email at jpartida@kingcity.com