Santa Cruz County adds sales tax measure to ballot

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County voters will be able to decide to raise the sales tax for unincorporated parts of the county.

The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors made the decision to put the measure on the March 2024 ballot.

As of now, the current sales tax for unincorporated Santa Cruz County is nine percent.

County officials say the sales tax rate is one of the lowest in the whole county.

If the measure is approved by voters, the sales tax would increase by half a cent.

As part of the proposed measure, the Board of Supervisors also adopted the funding priorities including disaster response, affordable housing and homelessness services.