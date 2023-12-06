San Jose Earthquakes announce plans to build soccer fields and practice facility at Santa Clara County Fairgrounds

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Jose Earthquakes have announced plans to build public soccer fields and a training facility at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds on Wednesday morning.

The Quakes have partnered with Santa Clara County and City of San Jose. Team and city officials said the plan is to install eight fields that could be shared with the club and the community.

According to our affiliate KPIX, The project would have Santa Clara County lease 30 acres at Umbarger and Monterey Roads.

The four public fields would be built on 16 acres while the team would lease the other 14 acres and built a 35,000 square foot training facility that would include locker and weight rooms plus a dining hall and theater.

All three parties will have until Oct. 2024 to finalize negotiations for the project under an agreement reached reached in April.