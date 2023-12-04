Monterey County District Attorney’s Office receives grant for Family Justice Center

MONTEREY COUNTY, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced the Monterey County Family Justice Center, Holding for Hope, received a Gun Violence Prevention Grant from the Kaiser Foundation Hospital Fund for Community Benefit Programs.

According to officials, the grant is worth $100,000. The grant will focus on increasing the community’s awareness on relinquishing firearms and remedies to better protect victims of interpersonal violence. The grant will also promote local partnerships with law enforcement agencies, public systems, and community advocates to implement Senate Bill 320.

Holding for Hope provides a place for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, elder abuse, and human trafficking to receive services from governmental agencies and community-based organizations in order that provide them aid.

The grant will go into effect January 1st, 2024.

If you'd like to learn more about Holding for Hope, you can contact the Monterey County Family Justice Center at 831-385-8325.