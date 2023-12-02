Soledad spreading holiday cheer during Christmas Celebration

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Saturday, the City of Soledad held their Christmas Celebration which gets the community into the holiday spirit.

Eva Banuelos, who is one of the volunteers from the Soledad Chamber of Commerce said she loves giving back to her community.

“So this is our 37th annual Christmas parade and so this is what we do,” Banauelos said. “I volunteer with this group. Why? Because I love to give back to our community."

Community members who live in Soledad gathered for the 37th year in a row to celebrate and get in the Christmas spirit. Megan Hunter who is the city manager for Soledad said events like this keep the community tight-knit.

“I love being a city manager of a small town where these events are so meaningful,” Hunter said, “Really brings the community together in a lot of fun and healthy activities, fundraising event for some of our organizations, nonprofit organizations, and it just brings everyone together and a feeling of great spirit for the city of Soledad.”

There were plenty of food booths but those booths are run by local nonprofits to help raise money for the community.

“So we have 10 nonprofit groups and we're gonna have three information booths as well,” Banuelos said. “We have nonprofit groups raising funds for their community groups as well.”

But what people, just like Isaac Pizano who grew up in Soledad, really came for, is the feeling of tradition and feeling a part of the Soledad family.

“I come almost every year and I think it just means a lot to see like we come out here,” Pizano said. “It reminds me that we're such a small town but it always feels like family coming together to events like this and other events”