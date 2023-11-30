Overnight closures of Highway 9 set to take place on Monday

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans said that there will be a overnight closure starting on Monday night at 8 p.m.

Drivers will will encounter a full closure of Highway 9, from 8 pm to 6 am, at two separate locations under a temporary signal system and one-way traffic control.

The closures will be from Monday Dec. 4 to Thursday Dec. 7. Caltrans said the closure is necessary as crews work on long-term slope repairs.

Crews will be removing K-rail barriers currently in place and establish final road grades in advance of final paving of the road.

Caltrans said the first closure will take place one mile north of the Highway 9 intersection with Highway 1 and one-half mile north of Vernon Street.

The second closure will be at Sidehill Viaduct, in Henry Cowell State Park and less than a mile south of Glengarry Road.

Caltrans said these closures will alternate and will not take place on the exact same day.